- White man killing white man?: No way! He should kill only colored people. “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blonde hair and blue eyes being killed every day with Putin’s missiles and his helicopters and his rockets”. The BBC presenter responded: “I understand and of course respect the emotion.”
Sandhya Jain on 'dog does not eat dog': Hitler's unforgivable sin was that he breached the tacit accord of the White Colonial People (that dog does not eat dog) and practiced imperialism upon the White Christian peoples, bringing France, Austria, Poland, and virtually all of Europe under his heel. His invocation of a mythical non-Christian, Aryan ancestry for the German people must have enraged the epoch's dominant colonial power, Great Britain, which took pride in its Anglo-Saxon origins.
India mulls rupee trade accounts with Russia: To soften the blow of western sanctions on Russia.. India also used it with Iran after it came under Western sanctions for its nuclear weapons program.
India will need its own SWIFT, Youtube, Facebook etc— Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) February 27, 2022
Everything can be weaponized overnight and it doesn't have to be a major war. An increasingly woke west can choose its justifications on a whim. A protest of 100 people in Bhubaneshwar can be called "exactly like 1930s"
- Turkish drones: Ukrainian employs Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to pummel Russian forces in Kherson region
- Han hug: Sri Lanka on the brink of bankruptcy: Consumers hit hard by soaring inflation, food shortages
- Anjaneyasana: Low lunge pose
- Dry January was more popular than ever: 35% of legal-aged US adults skipped alcohol for the entire month — a trend that's growing in popularity as drinkers look to reset their bodies in the New Year.
Monday, February 28, 2022
Quick notes: War coverage | Rupee trade...
