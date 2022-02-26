Europeans Gather in New Delhi to Take a Stand

Our fellow democracies from Europe are staging a gathering in New Delhi to persuade us on their cause:
We could really use NAM right now, to ward off such pressures.
It feels like there's no NAM anymore, even though the Cold War has now come back with a bang. We were told by the West that there's no longer any need for NAM, since Cold War was over. But now the Cold War is back - so why isn't there a reason for NAM?
Now would be a great time for NAM to reassemble and speak up loudly, while framing this crisis in Non-Aligned terms. Having them speak up more would allow India to say less.
NAM was founded in Belgrade in 1961, in the heart of Central Europe. Having them meet there to speak up loudly now would put the ball right back in Europe's court.
No comments:
Post a Comment