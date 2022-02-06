Sunday, February 06, 2022

Devas - From Scam to the Supreme Court - What Really Happened - Financial Analyst Sriram Seshadri


@ 25:43 - "the name of the person who thought of this stuff" -- Chidambaram?

He's the only one cunning enough to quickly dream up such duplicity on the fly.
By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)