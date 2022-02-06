Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Devas - From Scam to the Supreme Court - What Really Happened - Financial Analyst Sriram Seshadri
@ 25:43 - "the name of the person who thought of this stuff" --
Chidambaram
?
He's the only one cunning enough to quickly dream up such duplicity on the fly.
By
san
-
February 06, 2022
