- America and 'NATO expanders' revived the cold war: Not many paid attention to the expansion of NATO in the late 1990s and early 2000s to countries in Eastern and Central Europe. “At that time, we were working closely with Russia and they were beginning to get used to the idea that NATO could be a friend rather than an enemy … but they were very uncomfortable about having NATO right up on their border and they made a strong appeal for us not to go ahead with that. I think it is the beginning of a new cold war. There was no reason for this whatsoever.”
“Don’t people understand? Our differences in the Cold War were with the Soviet Communist regime. And now we are turning our backs on the very people who mounted the greatest bloodless revolution in history to remove that Soviet regime. And Russia’s democracy is as far advanced, if not farther, as any of these countries we’ve just signed up to defend from Russia.”
- Semiconductor pitfalls: The fact that the world’s third-largest, GlobalFoundries Inc., can barely string together a few quarters of profit highlights the pitfalls even for those with years of experience.
- Needless suffering: Animal welfare fight reaches McDonald's boardroom. With Carl Icahn teaming up with the Humane Society, McDonald’s Corp. is facing the most high-profile attack on its animal-welfare policies to date.
- Sunlight for COVID patients: Oxidative Stress... "Vitamin-D isn't everything. It is just a marker of sunlight exposure".
- Toxic modesty of hijab: French bill banning hijabs in sports events moves to National Assembly.
- Used Carpets, Mattresses: Sri Lanka returns 3,000 tonnes of garbage to UK. . . . . India should learn
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Quick notes: NATO expanders | Semiconductor pitfalls...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment