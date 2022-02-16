Republic World Covering International Issues

With the fall of CNN and other so-called "mainstream media" (MSM) in the West, and with their credibility in tatters due to becoming flagrant mouthpieces, there's a clear opportunity for India's english-language media (ELM) to move in to fill their vacant shoes. This can be part of our next-level IT revolution. We can also provide significant cost advantages in content production. The problem is that our people are nowhere near as polished or as educated as we need to be, in order to passably fill in.
I was unhappy with Arnab's performance in moderating in the above debate. His knowledge was way below that of his guest panelists, and meanwhile he kept resorting to his usual loud pushy fish-market haggling style. Likewise, even when watching WION, I notice their bad pronunciation, their halting recitation from the teleprompter, and even incorrect titling on news reports. Anchors need coaching, and the production pipeline needs more quality checking. External consultants need to be brought in, if necessary. To meet the needs and tastes of international audiences, we really need to step up our game in order not to lose the opportunity.
