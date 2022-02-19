Ottawa Threatens to Seize & Potentially Euthanize Truckers' Pets

Authorities in Ottawa have begun to warn protesters that those who are arrested while with their pets may see their pets seized by the govt. Animals which continue to be unclaimed more than 8 days after seizure will be declared 'relenquished' (ie. abandoned), which could potentially result in them being euthanized.
Attention animal owners at demonstration— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) February 17, 2022
If you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost. After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished. pic.twitter.com/OkbXc8RE3c
Notice the conspicuous and absolute silence of the Biden Whitehouse on the declaration of Emergency martial law rule in Canada -- not even a word. If this had happened in India, it's a certainty that the US govt would be commenting upon it with dismay. There's the possibility that Trudeau is doing this with backing from the Whitehouse. I'm wondering if a worried Biden may have called up Trudeau and asked him to take strong action to immediately end this protest rebellion, lest it spread south of the border to cause even larger political headaches for Biden's already unpopular govt.
No comments:
Post a Comment