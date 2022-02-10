- Digital rupee needs more thought and less haste: A digital rupee may well be a boon. Rushing the implementation of what should ideally be a multiyear project may be fraught with unnecessary risks. Even with China, there is no national rollout date yet.
- Made in China: Hyderabad's 'Statue of Equality' was made in China. Casting works were carried out in China and the statue was brought here in 1,600 pieces.
- China encroaching along Nepal border: It is the first time there have been official claims from Nepal of Chinese interference in its territory.
- India Is Doing Space Travel, on a Budget:
- Dairy-tech startup: Bangalore-based Stellapps has created a step counter for cows. Healthier cows produce more milk, and by tracking and better managing their animals, farmers can increase yields.
- Garhwal mountain range is the most fragile ecosystem: "We should not construct dams and hydropower projects or any other construction very close to these ecosystems. We have to be extremely careful that these are far below fragile glaciers and steep slopes".
- Woke factories: 40.1% of Indian students pursue humanities while 19% of students pursue technical courses.
- Wall Street in bed with China: Wall Street titan launched a $100 million plan to create a global education scholarship program in China to rival the Rhodes Scholarships.
- Pakistan’s ‘good Taliban-bad Taliban’ strategy backfires: Pakistan’s “long game” strategy of having a weak, Islamist power in Kabul is likely to implode with forbidding consequences for regional security.
- European Chips Act: The EU looks to boost its chip industry and cut its dependence on US and Asian supply.
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Quick notes: Digital rupee | Budget space travel...
