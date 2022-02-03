China Makes PLA Soldier from Galwan Its Olympic Torchbearer

In a direct slap to India's face, China has made a PLA soldier from Galwan its torchbearer at the Olympic games being hosted by it:
Xi Jinping is a cornered dictator afraid of being ousted from power by his dissatisfied partymen in the CCP. Therefore Xi has decided to stir up tensions with India in order to wrap himself in the flag of nationalism, and thus save himself politically. India should directly call out his gamesmanship and pull out of the Chinese Olympic games. India has been foolish in backing away from the diplomatic boycott of these games by other countries, and is now seeing the negative results of its appeasement.
