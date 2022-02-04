Quick notes: Forest schools | Light therapy...

- Learning from nature: Scandinavian-style forest schools are booming in Europe and the US – and spreading in Asia, too.
- Privacy hits Zuck's pocket: Apple iOS privacy change will decrease Facebook’s sales this year by about $10 billion.
- ‘Sold by Amazon’ program shut down: Amazon shuts down ‘Sold by Amazon’ program in the US following antitrust investigation. Amazon engages in unlawful price-fixing and restrained competition in order to maximize its profits.
- Chenab Rail Bridge: Highest railway bridge in the world
- TVS acquires 75 percent stake in Swiss e-Mobility Group: TVS is focusing on building a portfolio of premium and tech-driven brands, including Norton Motorcycles and eGO Movement.
- Eco-friendly alternative to fertilizer: You can swap your fertilizer for black-eyed peas
- Mindfulness: The 10-minute hack that is as ‘good as 40 minutes extra sleep’
Light Therapy and Melatonin: Optimize Health and Immunity with Sunlight.
1. View early morning sunlight.
2. Get more light throughout the day. Preferably sunlight.
3. Minimize bright light (screen time) after sunset.
4. There is more to sunlight than Vitamin-D
5. Oral melatonin is not a substitute
6. Oral Vitamin-D is not a substitute
7. LED bulbs bad - no Near-Infrared-Radiation. Incandescent bulbs better.
- Only Hindus can be "communal": Why is secular France doubling funding for Christian schools in the Middle East?
Can Erdogan mediate a deal between Russia and Ukraine? Moscow is angered by Turkey providing Ukraine with combat drones.
Drone Superpower: How Turkey became a drone superpower.
