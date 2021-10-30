Quick notes: Homework burden | Dr CP Mathew...

- Way to go: China seeks to lift homework pressures on schoolchildren
- Two Chinese Supercomputers Break Exascale Barrier: China is first to exascale and with two separate machines based on two different (but fully Chinese native) architectures.
- Atmanirbhar China: Alibaba open-sources XuanTie RISC-V cores
- ‘Sputnik Moment’: "Much of the Chinese military’s R&D is led by state-owned companies in the commercial sector, which isn’t counted as official defense spending". . . . . . . China's military progress is 'stunning'
- Baryaktar TB2: Ukraine destroys pro-Russian artillery in its first use of Turkish drones
- Fluvoxamine: Cheap, generic anti-depressant sold under the brand name Luvox, significantly reduces Wuhan Flu. "Fluvoxamine may reduce the production of inflammatory molecules called cytokines, that can be triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection".
-
Ghar Wapsi Oncologist: Dr. CP Mathew, renowned cancer specialist, passed away at 93... The turning point in his life came in 1983 when he learnt that a terminally ill cancer patient who had been sent home to die not only survived but thrived with Siddha medicine. The oncologist immediately went all the way to the patient's home, and when he found the man was hale and hearty, Mathew Sir was determined to meet the wandering 'vaidyan' who had cured him.
A month or so later, a phone call around midnight informed him that the 'vaidyan' had been located. Mathew Sir drove at 2am to meet the 'vaidyan'. The oncologist humbly volunteered to be his disciple and learn medicine at his feet. Quickly taking leave from the medical college and wearing a simple sanyasin's robe, Mathew Sir accompanied his newfound guru on his travels, often on foot.
From 1983 to 1992, Mathew Sir and his team of junior doctors from various streams, including modern medicine, documented more than 3,900 cases of terminally ill cancer patients who survived on integrative medicine, after failed treatments at renowned cancer centres... He received Upanayana from Suryakaladi Mana and spent the rest of his life as a Sanatana Dharma Acharya.
- The Folly of Our Universal Vaccination: The danger is that immunity to one strain alone may lead to permanently impaired immune response to the three other serotypes, causing worse and longer illness. In chasing an empty fantasy of herd immunity, authorities are denying human populations everywhere the opportunity to develop the layered resistance against successive SARS-2 strains.
- Unsafe at any speed’: Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno scores zero in crash test, Toyota Yaris gets one star
- Make Paris ‘100% Cyclable’: Paris will gain 180 kilometers of new permanent segregated bike lanes and the number of bike parking spots will more than triple.
- Sand Baked Potato: Amazing Indian street food, Mainpuri, UP
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Quick notes: Homework burden | Dr CP Mathew...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment