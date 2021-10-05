Tuesday, October 05, 2021

itihasa series on sansad TV: sounds like a must-watch

itihasa = thus it happened. in a mixture of hindi and english.

recommendation by Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran.

Sansad TV has announced a new television series to be anchored by Dr. Bibek Debroy: 'Itihasa'.


This is the inaugural episode:


Dr. Debroy promises us not monologue but 'yatra's through India.

The 2nd episode is a conversation with author-(ex.bureaucrat) Pavan Varma and it is on Adi Sankara.

here is the teaser:

