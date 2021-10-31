Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, October 31, 2021
mearsheimer on america's flawed china policy that is boomeranging now
john mearsheimer in 'foreign affairs'.
#deepstate
failed to contain china (but they are pretty sure they can prevent the rise of india, and they will damn well try).
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 31, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment