Quick notes: Trade-deficit | Self-preferencing...

Hindi-Chini-Bhai-Bhai: India-China trade to touch record $100 billion this year. India's trade deficit reached $46.5 billion and is expected to climb further by the year-end.
Trade deficit widens to highest level In 14 years
China Stuns U.S. Intelligence with Hypersonic Missile Test: China’s orbital test suggested it would be able to send its missiles over the South Pole if it desired, avoiding U.S. tracking systems concentrated on the North Pole. The U.S. Army is scheduled to begin deploying a long-range hypersonic missile in late 2023. The Army weapon has a range of less than 2,000 miles, making it much less ambitious than the one tested by China.
- $7 billion - 22ULP/28nm: TSMC to build semiconductor fab in Japan co-funded by Japanese govt and Sony. TSMC is also constructing an R&D center in Japan and cooperates with the University of Tokyo. . . . Screw-drivers won't cut it, India
- Barring Tech Companies From ‘Self-Preferencing’: Legislation to bar internet companies from favoring their own products on their platforms is gaining support. Threat to the business models of tech giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.
Amazon puts its own “brands” first above better-rated products.
Copying, rigging and killing Indian brands: “Amazon is causing a great disadvantage to the small manufacturers. They are eating the cake that is not meant for them,”
- Mohan Bhagwat: “There is no control over what is shown on OTT platforms. Even children are getting addicted. The use of narcotics is rising. Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities”.
- Ecological disaster: When Communists join hands with the Church
Violence surges in Pakistan's tribal belt: "We are at war with Pakistani security forces. We are hoping to take control of Pakistan's border tribal region and make them independent".
Pakistan suspends flights to Kabul over 'inappropriate' Taliban behavior.
Pakistanis arrested after 13-Year-Old boy raped in public park in Italy
- Sajeesh Pulavar: Using Robotics to revive Tholpavakoothu, a form of shadow puppetry
Refused to implement the Gadgil Report. The stone-quary mafia, the sand mafia, the timber mafia, the encroachment mafia - all patronized by the two major political alliances.#Kerala pic.twitter.com/vz2XalfU73— R.S. Bains (@HerrBains) October 18, 2021
Yes i cannot diasgree. I had however shifted to Rural Develolment in July 2011. https://t.co/hsZsgr78jK— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2021
