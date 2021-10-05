Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
cultural continuity in japan?
unlike in india, where we extol the 'father of the nation' and 'first prime minister'.
we don't even realize how absurd these terms are! we are so brainwashed by whites and english.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 05, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment