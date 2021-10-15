my views on AUKUS (written oct 4, chintan took a little time to publish it)

contrary to the spin, it shows a retreat from the indo-pacific, and a return to atavisitic atlanticism.
shows biden and co are badly out of touch with the existential threat from china. this won't end well.
and say, what about the nuclear proliferation concerns? the US proliferating almost-weapons-grade nuclear materials and know-how to NPT fundamentalist australia is just fine? hypocrisy, esp as aus made such a song and dance about uranium supply to india.
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-44-aukus-is-a-bad-pact-poor-optics?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=
