Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Quick notes: Amazon campaign | Solar ambitions...

  • Reuters exposes Amazon's dirty tricks in India: A trove of internal Amazon documents reveals how the e-commerce giant ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoff goods and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India - practices it has denied engaging in.

    Amazon executives including Bezos have maintained it's against company policy to use data from third-party merchants to build future products. Bezos told a congressional committee in July 2020 that Amazon has a policy that safeguards seller data from employee access.


  • Did the OECD screw India? India may have to withdraw equalisation levy if global minimum tax deal comes through..

    "The devil is in the details, including a complex web of exemptions".... will India fall into this trap?


  • Solar ambitions: Ambani accelerates push into green energy.


  • Practice what you preach:


  • Overnight fasting: Time-restricted feeding extends healthy lifespan by promoting autophagy (cellular recycling), specifically at night


  • Navratri Special: India imported 87,000 tonnes of ‘sendha namak’ from Pakistan... Neither healthy nor Himalayan.


  • Meat-alternatives: Plant-based seafood is taking the spotlight.. India has a lot to lose as it is the top prawn exporter to the US.


  • Vegan Meat DiY: Seitan, the wheat meat



  • Japan needs drone technology to counter China: Chinese drone company DJI controls around 70% of the commercial drone market. And Beijing promotes its Military-Civil Fusion strategy


  • China's EV lead: Volvo parent Geely reveals $9,000 EV, bullish on battery swapping. . . . . . Japanese inertia gives China an opening.


  • Eroding middle class: America's top 1% now hold more wealth than all of the middle class


  • Low IQ consumerism: Plus coolie DNA


  • Transitory support:


  • Gen Z's battle with social media addiction:
By -
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)