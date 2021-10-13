Quick notes: Amazon campaign | Solar ambitions...

- Reuters exposes Amazon's dirty tricks in India: A trove of internal Amazon documents reveals how the e-commerce giant ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoff goods and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India - practices it has denied engaging in.
Amazon executives including Bezos have maintained it's against company policy to use data from third-party merchants to build future products. Bezos told a congressional committee in July 2020 that Amazon has a policy that safeguards seller data from employee access.
-
Did the OECD screw India? India may have to withdraw equalisation levy if global minimum tax deal comes through..
"The devil is in the details, including a complex web of exemptions".... will India fall into this trap?
- Solar ambitions: Ambani accelerates push into green energy.
- Practice what you preach:
- Overnight fasting: Time-restricted feeding extends healthy lifespan by promoting autophagy (cellular recycling), specifically at night
- Navratri Special: India imported 87,000 tonnes of ‘sendha namak’ from Pakistan... Neither healthy nor Himalayan.
- Meat-alternatives: Plant-based seafood is taking the spotlight.. India has a lot to lose as it is the top prawn exporter to the US.
- Vegan Meat DiY: Seitan, the wheat meat
- Japan needs drone technology to counter China: Chinese drone company DJI controls around 70% of the commercial drone market. And Beijing promotes its Military-Civil Fusion strategy
- China's EV lead: Volvo parent Geely reveals $9,000 EV, bullish on battery swapping. . . . . . Japanese inertia gives China an opening.
- Eroding middle class: America's top 1% now hold more wealth than all of the middle class
- Low IQ consumerism: Plus coolie DNA
- Transitory support:
- Gen Z's battle with social media addiction:
Milords have asked the Government to ensure 100% vaccination by the end of the year… The Government, in turn, should ask them to clear this 4 Cr pendency by 31 December…— Harish Puri 🇮🇳 (@harishbpuri) September 15, 2021
Please RT if you agree! pic.twitter.com/QKaz1tHecX
Indian awe of American brands! Nothing to do with high-tech transfer. Just low IQ consumerism with middlemen like Ambani adding more billions. Is this the path to Vishwa-guru or Vishwa-coolie? https://t.co/eS7P8nQO4C— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) October 7, 2021
Lot of BJP voters (young ones or the ones who dont follow politics closely) think that BJP has some super high core voter base. Modi has expanded core vote from 20% to 25-28%. But thats it. Rest 10% of the votes are non core, can and will leave in some LS elections.— Realist_Indian (@India_Progress) October 8, 2021
