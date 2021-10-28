Mitlets: Vehicles for Mitochondrial Transfusion (Anti-Aging)

Mitochondria are the energy-producing powerplants of the cells in our body, but they do wear out over the course of our lifespan. An average cell in a 70-year-old person may only generate one third the power output of an average cell in a newborn child.
A recent discovery in 2014 of small mitochondria-containing membrane bodies in the bloodstream - now dubbed mitlets - may potentially hold the possibility of transporting and transfusing fresh mitochondria into our aging cells:
https://www.longevity.technology/exclusive-mitlets-hold-potential-for-mitochondria-transfusion/
