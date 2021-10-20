'Look West' Policy: Indo-Abrahamic Accords?

C Raja Mohan writes about the possibility of what he calls the "Indo-Abrahamic Accords" which would build on the Abraham Accords signed between Israel, UAE and Bahrain under the auspices of the Trump administration:
https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/india-middle-east-relations-israel-uae-abraham-accords-7435298/
This idea seems to be the brainchild of others, but India should certainly give it a look if it means the possibility of new trade corridors.
Shall we call this a 'Look West' policy?
No comments:
Post a Comment