Wednesday, October 20, 2021

'Look West' Policy: Indo-Abrahamic Accords?

 C Raja Mohan writes about the possibility of what he calls the "Indo-Abrahamic Accords" which would build on the Abraham Accords signed between Israel, UAE and Bahrain under the auspices of the Trump administration:

https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/india-middle-east-relations-israel-uae-abraham-accords-7435298/

This idea seems to be the brainchild of others, but India should certainly give it a look if it means the possibility of new trade corridors.

Shall we call this a 'Look West' policy?





