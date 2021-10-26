Quick notes: GM rice | Lying under oath...

- Reputation damage: 500 tonnes of genetically modified rice found in a consignment exported to the EU... India is yet to approve commercial cultivation of GM crops but allowed confined field trials resulting in “contamination and leaks” that made their way to the food chain.. "Only feeds the MNCs".
- 2-DG for Covid: Texas company to commence Phase 1a clinical trial. . . . any credit to DRDO?
-
Muslims not minorities: “There are 20-22 crore Muslims in the country. How can 22 crore people be a minority?”.
'Facebook post led to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh': Key suspect confesses crime
BBC: Violence in B'desh is Hindus' fault: "The BJP has stoked fear of immigration from Bangladesh, causing anger in Dhaka, and Hindu hardliners in India have called for immigrants to be deported to Bangladesh".
A German Muslim convert has been jailed for 10 years for letting a five-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl die of thirst in the sun.
- Lying under oath: Executives at Amazon, including founder Jeff Bezos, may have misled or lied to Congress about the firm's business practices.. A trade group representing thousands of India's brick-and-mortar retailers called for action against Amazon.
- Engineering courses in Hindi and Marathi: Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering, Pune gets approval from AICTE to start BTech course in Marathi.
- Like your American counterparts: start paying for your own education and all expenses
- BikAss ain't BikAss: Vikas that destroys a fragile ecosystem, leads to deforestation, causes landslides, loss of lives and homes, is not vikas. Mindless construction in the Western Ghats and the Himalayas in the name of development is destroying all that is good and wonderful
- Facts that should be in Greta's toolkit:
- Plastisphere: The planet's seafloor is littered with an estimated 14 million tonnes of microplastics
- Enes Kanter: NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream. . . . caught between free speech and lucrative Chinese market.
I “like” how the youngsters of India have started taking their own decisions and keeping their parents out of it like their American counterparts!— Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) October 17, 2021
Just do one thing: start paying for your own education and wedding and all expenses from 18 years of age on first!
Then talk!
₹400 crore worth of hay burnt in Punjab yearly.— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) October 17, 2021
2 crore ton!
77,000 ton of Nitrogen emitted.
56 lakh ton animal edible nutreants lost.
10 LT crude protein, 3 lakh ton of digestible crude protein (DCP), 80 lakh ton of total digestible nutrient (TDN) lost.
(Yes HR & UP burn too) pic.twitter.com/5y1RyZHolq
No comments:
Post a Comment