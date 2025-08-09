Trump Quickly Brokers Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement & Acquires Territory Along Iran's Northern Border

What's happening to our role in the Armenia conflict now? I just heard that today the Whitehouse is holding a big signing ceremony event with the leaders of both Armenia & Azerbaijan signing an historic peace agreement, in which Armenia will conveniently give up the southern edge of its territory to create a corridor linking both parts of Azerbaijan together. It's all been quickly arranged - faster than you can say "Abraham Accords"
The corridor is to be called the Trump Route for International Peace & Prosperity (TRIPP)
And this corridor will conveniently be manned & secured by US troops who will be positioned all along Iran's northern boundary. Trump is turning into NeoCon Cecil Rhodes or East India Company or Commodore Perry, or something like that. I'd read that Trump is an admirer of William McKinley.
"My, what big eyes you have grandma!"
"The better to see you with, my child"
"My, what a nice corridor you have, grandma!"
"The better to destabilize you and cause regime change in you, my child"
