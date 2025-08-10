Quick notes: Neglected ally | Cow abuse...

-
America returns to its neglected ally: For destabilising Iran, America needs land access. This is how the Pakistanis were used during the Afghan wars, targeting the Russians.
From Iran's nuclear programme to Afghanistan's lithium reserves, Pakistan's unique positioning at the crossroads of America's most pressing strategic concerns has transformed it from a neglected ally into an indispensable partner. . . After 25+ years of progress, India-US ties take a U-turn, history repeats
- "The U.S. is not an ally of India": "The U.S. is absolutely uninterested in India based supply chains. Trump is uninterested in that. He is incapable of long-term strategic relations and any of that. India should not presume that the U.S. will do great favors to India. Thats is not going to happen". . . . listen to him, India. Stop being naive.
- Trump Wants Big Pie Of India's Economy: They want their companies like Amazon to have more facilities for operations. They want unlimited data flow for Google. So, it is beyond tariff, it is beyond trade. The US wants a big pie of the domestic economy.
- Experts warn Trump: Caving on Nvidia H20 export curbs may disrupt his bigger trade war
- Blessed to have engineers at the helm: China is developing nation-spanning network to sell surplus data center compute power
- Cow abuse: Coca-Cola under fire after undercover investigation reveals disturbing scenes at farm: 'A habitual offender'. Investigators also recorded pregnant and sick cows being whipped, punched, kicked, and beaten with metal objects, including shovels, wrenches, and pipes. The abuse was carried out by various staff, including owners, managers, and ranch hands. . . . blacklist Coke!
- Shut humanities department in STEM institutions:
- SEBI, Jane Street and India’s Regulatory Dilemma: Watch at 2x
- Evangelicals lobbied hard for this: Texas law will require Ten Commandments to be posted in every public school classroom
Recently at IIT Gandhinagar Muhammad Luqman won gold medal for ground breaking research on clothes worn by Sunni Ulema in Kerala. Yes.— Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) August 2, 2025
Who was his guide? Prof Madhumita Sengupta. In her studies she researched colonial history, but instead of using it for decolonisation of India,… pic.twitter.com/1Y3S1pH9D6
