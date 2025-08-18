Monday, August 18, 2025

CNN's Fareed Zakaria: The Damage Is Done, India Will No Longer Trust America

Normally, I don't usually agree with Zakaria, but this time I think he's said it well



I feel that Modi should join Putin in promising Trump to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, if he manages to achieve a peace agreement with Russia that accommodates its security needs.
We all know how badly Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, and this kind of deal would truly be worthy of one. And it would certainly help to extricate India from its geopolitical predicament in the bargain.

By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)