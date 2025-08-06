US Senator Lindsey Graham Joins Trump in Taking Swipe Against India

For that fatass crook Lindsey Graham to accuse anyone else of "war profiteering" is the height of hypocrisy -- the Pot Calling the Kettle Black.
https://x.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1952405794366148654
Well said, Mr. President.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 4, 2025
I appreciate your strong commitment to ending this bloodbath in Ukraine. Making those like India pay a price for their war profiteering is a good place to start. https://t.co/CChRCMCWpi
Lindsey Graham seems to conveniently overlook TURKSTREAM, which imports lots of Natural Gas from Russia and re-sells it to Europe. I don't see any comments from the Senator against Turkey. I think Graham is going after India in particular, as an insurance policy to protect himself from a potential challenge to his Senate seat by fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, who is of Indian descent.
But Nikki Haley is a NeoCon -- they ran her as their candidate against Trump in 2023-24. She was their hope of regaining power by winning the Whitehouse for them.
But after Nikki Haley flopped against Trump, they quickly discarded her just like Kamala Harris was abandoned after failing to beat Trump.
I think there's a possibility of pro-India supporters wooing abandoned Nikki Haley and bringing her back over from the NeoCon side. Once on the pro-India side, she can be backed for a Senate run against that fatass Lindsey Graham, who is up for re-election in 2026.
After having campaigned on a platform opposed to the NeoCon agenda, Trump himself now suddenly seems to have switched over to the NeoCon side and surrendered to their agenda anyway. This suddenly happened after Netanyahu's Whitehouse visit. I suspect it may be due to some kind of NeoCon/Israeli blackmail stemming from the Epstein case. If they can grab Trump, then we should try to grab Nikki Haley, as there's no love lost between her and Trump whom she ran against.
