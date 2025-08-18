China's Reaction to US-Russia Summit, and What India Should Do

The Chinese are concerned that the Trump-Putin summit may result in a breakthrough for peace.
The Chinese want the Russia-Ukraine war to continue, so that US & Russia will be at loggerheads. That will keep US preoccupied and more distracted from dealing with China's rise. It will certainly undermine America's long-promised 'Pivot to Asia'
Just as the Chinese want the war to continue, shouldn't we Indians want to increase chances of peace?
Why can't Modi promise to Trump to nominate him for Nobel Peace Prize, if he achieves a landmark peace with Russia on this Ukraine conflict? We know how badly Trump wants to get the Nobel Peace Prize. so why not promise to help him on that, if he does the deal?
Unlike post-Sindoor ceasefire, achieving Russia-Ukraine peace is indeed Nobel-worthy, since that conflict genuinely poses the danger of WW3. A solid case could be made for a Nobel over this -- and Modi could promise to go to bat for Trump on this. Unlike Asim Munir, a nomination from India's leader would hold more sway.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. 😑
