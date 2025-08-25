Quick notes: State capitalism | EnCharge AI...

- USA copying China? A generation ago conventional wisdom held that as China liberalized, its economy would come to resemble America’s. Instead, capitalism in America is starting to look like China - 'State capitalism with American characteristics' - a sea change from the free market ethos the U.S. once embodied. . . . Trump reviving crony capitalism.
- Reverse privatization: Trump says U.S. govt has gained 10% stake in Intel. . . Inside Intel’s tricky dance with Trump
- Consumers bearing the burden of tariffs: Walmart says tariff costs are rising 'each week' and will continue
- India pauses plans to buy U.S. arms after Trump's tariffs: Discussions on India's purchases of Stryker combat vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have been paused due to the tariffs.
- Fistful Of Dollars: Rice for Vietnam farmers displaced for Trump Golf Club.
- Confine solar to rooftops and canals: India's largest solar energy project threatening Ladakh nomads and Pashmina wool.
- The Shipping Container That Might Replace Solar Farms: 0.59 acres per MW. As opposed to Solar PV's 0.97 acres per MW.
- EnCharge AI: Princeton researcher Naveen Verma’s startup claims their chip tackles AI workloads with performance per watt up to 20 times better than competing chips.
- Power hungry toy: AI's soaring energy consumption is causing skyrocketing power bills for households across the US — States reporting spikes in energy costs of up to 36%
- Raja Koduri is back in the GPU business: Unveils new startup, Oxmiq Labs, bringing 500 Years of combined experience via world-class GPU & AI architects
- AI pervert: Meta AI chatbots gave false medical advice and flirted with minors — now the company is restructuring its AI division again - fourth restructuring in six months.
- Open-source in AI: Huawei is making its Ascend AI GPU software toolkit open-source to better compete against CUDA. . . Chinese censorship bias in LLMs
- Think beyond cars:
- India's ethanol drive imperils its push for edible oil self-sufficiency: Depressing oilseed prices and prompting farmers to plant more corn and rice in place of soybeans and groundnuts
- Milk may not help the elderly: People who live in countries with the lowest rates of hip fractures also tend to drink the least milk. Drinking more milk was not associated with lower fracture risk
"Urbanism works when it creates a journey as desirable as the destination." pic.twitter.com/mnepPaP5cX— 𝚃𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚜 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚌𝚘𝚎 🚇 (@grescoe) August 30, 2022
