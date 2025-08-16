Saturday, August 16, 2025

Trump Flexes on Putin with F-22s, and B-2 Stealth Bomber Fly-By With Stealth Fighters

Trump was really trying to rub Putin's nose in it. What a petty preening macho child. So pathetic. 
Trump's father must be rolling over in his grave.

