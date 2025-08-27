Trump Admin Makes Moves Against NeoCons / Deep State

Trump's DNI (Director of National Intelligence) Tulsi Gabbard has announced sweeping cuts to personnel at US intelligence agencies which all fall under her, as part of a broader shakeup and reorganization:
Also announced is a freeze on intelligence sharing with Five Eyes countries on Ukraine:
https://www.politico.eu/article/tulsi-gabbard-freeze-five-eyes-allies-on-ukraine-intel/
The FBI has raided the home of Trump's former NSA John Bolton over leaks of sensitive information:
NeoCon John Bolton has casually admitted to having done coups against foreign govts:
Throwback of John Bolton saying that he has helped plan more than 1 coup. pic.twitter.com/w2eECPIxVg— Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) July 26, 2025
The NeoCons, a marriage of the Cold War lobby and the Israel lobby, have shown themselves to be aggressive imperialist warmongers with hegemonic goals:
