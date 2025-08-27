Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Trump Admin Makes Moves Against NeoCons / Deep State

Trump's DNI (Director of National Intelligence) Tulsi Gabbard has announced sweeping cuts to personnel at US intelligence agencies which all fall under her, as part of a broader shakeup and reorganization:


Also announced is a freeze on intelligence sharing with Five Eyes countries on Ukraine:

https://www.politico.eu/article/tulsi-gabbard-freeze-five-eyes-allies-on-ukraine-intel/


The FBI has raided the home of Trump's former NSA John Bolton over leaks of sensitive information:


NeoCon John Bolton has casually admitted to having done coups against foreign govts:


The NeoCons, a marriage of the Cold War lobby and the Israel lobby, have shown themselves to be aggressive imperialist warmongers with hegemonic goals:

