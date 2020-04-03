Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, April 03, 2020
singapore goes into wuhan coronavirus lockdown
though they don't quite call it 'lockdown', but some weasel words.
i think they got hit with the aftereffects of 16,000 people congregating in malaysia.
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by
nizhal yoddha
at
4/03/2020 03:49:00 AM
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment