Monday, April 27, 2020

Quick notes: L-strain | Groundwater levels...

  • L-strain and S-strain: Are more virulent strains causing higher deaths in Gujarat and MP? The less virulent S-strain from the Middle East has been dominant in Kerala. . Scientists believe that the virus has mutated into two strains: the "S-type" appears to be milder and less infectious, while the "L-type" spreads quickly.


  • C-virus detected on particles of air pollution: Could make it even more contagious than previosuly believed.. Two other research groups have suggested air pollution particles could help coronavirus travel further in the air.


  • Bengaluru: Groundwater levels rise as coronavirus lockdown cuts commercial usage.. Micro-monitoring system essential to understand the water regime.


  • WSJ: Amazon uses data from sellers to launch competing products. Such info can help Amazon decide how to price an item, which features to copy or whether to enter a product segment based on its earning potential.


  • Last Breath: You're not going to die.



  • What is Halal meat? Only Muslims allowed from slaughter to labelling, else meat becomes ‘non-Halal’


  • $500 ventilator blueprint: Teams building it in the US, England, Switzerland, Ukraine, Guatemala, Pakistan, New Zealand and elsewhere . . Indians busy fighting Twitter battles?


  • Intra-venous drug Sepsivac: A medicinally useful microbe discovered by an Indian biologist half-a-century ago has made a comeback in India’s fight against coronavirus as the CISR is set to start three clinical trials with a medicine containing an inactivated form of the bacteria.



