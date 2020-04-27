Quick notes: L-strain | Groundwater levels...

L-strain and S-strain: Are more virulent strains causing higher deaths in Gujarat and MP? The less virulent S-strain from the Middle East has been dominant in Kerala. . Scientists believe
that the virus has mutated into two strains: the "S-type" appears to be
milder and less infectious, while the "L-type" spreads quickly.
Bengaluru:
Groundwater levels rise as coronavirus lockdown cuts commercial usage..
Micro-monitoring system essential to understand the water regime.
WSJ:
Amazon uses data from sellers to launch competing products. Such info
can help Amazon decide how to price an item, which features to copy or
whether to enter a product segment based on its earning potential.
What is Halal meat? Only Muslims allowed from slaughter to labelling, else meat becomes ‘non-Halal’
‘What is Halal meat? Only Muslims allowed from slaughter to labelling’ - Halal is the biggest hate industry in which every non-Muslim is automatically excluded. Anyone with the slightest self respect should take a vow to #BoycottHalal today and for ever. https://t.co/bmoqPt5eVK
— Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) April 25, 2020
$500 ventilator blueprint: Teams building it in the US, England, Switzerland, Ukraine, Guatemala, Pakistan, New Zealand and elsewhere . . Indians busy fighting Twitter battles?
Intra-venous drug Sepsivac:
A medicinally useful microbe discovered by an Indian biologist
half-a-century ago has made a comeback in India’s fight against
coronavirus as the CISR is set to start three clinical trials with a
medicine containing an inactivated form of the bacteria.
