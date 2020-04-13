Monday, April 13, 2020

Quick notes: Distressed assets | Solar tarp...

  • Distressed assets: Germany beefs up law to block foreign takeovers. Govt to protect key industries from Chinese takeover.

    Vultures welcome in India: People’s Bank of China picks up 1.75 crore shares in HDFC as shares fall 32% from 52-week high.




  • What China learnt. But India didn't: China grasped how the United States produces knowledge in its universities, businesses, and centers of technology.  Western businesses have worked hand-in-glove with Chinese for a generation and have allowed China to siphon off knowledge and practices that greatly contributed to China’s rise. Western universities have cooperated with Chinese colleagues in pursuit of knowledge but also directly and indirectly to the benefit of the CCP and PLA.  Western laboratories and departments of mathematics and natural sciences depend on Chinese researchers and graduate students. 


  • CCP narrative: Beijing tightens grip over c-virus research. "Academic papers about tracing the origin of the virus must be strictly managed."  


  • Retractable solar cover to recharge EVs: The cover contains nine ASCA solar modules, covering 4 square meters of total surface area.



  • No tension, simply attention:


