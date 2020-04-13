Quick notes: Distressed assets | Solar tarp...

To prevent China aquring Indian companies at low valuation Govt govt must ban acquisition of Indian Cos by foreign entitities--Ban all foreign investments if now in our mkt-already Bank of China holds shares in HDFC-Danger alert:)) RT @narendramodi@nsitharaman@nsitharamanoffc
What China learnt. But India didn't: China grasped how the United States produces knowledge in its universities, businesses, and centers of technology. Western businesses have worked hand-in-glove with Chinese for a generation and have allowed China to siphon off knowledge and practices that greatly contributed to China’s rise. Western universities have cooperated with Chinese colleagues in pursuit of knowledge but also directly and indirectly to the benefit of the CCP and PLA. Western laboratories and departments of mathematics and natural sciences depend on Chinese researchers and graduate students.
CCP narrative: Beijing tightens grip over c-virus research. "Academic papers about tracing the origin of the virus must be strictly managed."
