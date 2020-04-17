Quick notes: Colleges disrupted | Gambling apps...

Tectonic shift in Higher education: Many western universities are witnessing erosion of their revenue sources -- tuition, research grants, clinical revenue.. Whatever emerges in the world of higher education, it won't look the same as it did at the start of last academic year.
Debt Trap Diplomacy: Belt and Road debts to China skyrocket after c-virus.. Developing countries’ hidden debts to China estimated at $380 billion and many BRI partner countries face significant debt distress.
How UV light may protect us: Ultraviolet light can penetrate the cells of pathogens and damage the DNA or RNA that contain their genetic code. “Sunlight is wonderful, but it takes a long time.”
UV LEDs can decontaminate surfaces: "UV-C light in the 260 - 285 nanometre wavelength range most relevant for current disinfection technologies is also harmful to human skin, so for now it is mostly used in applications where no one is present at the time of disinfection".
