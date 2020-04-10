Friday, April 10, 2020

Quick notes: Blue skies | Milk output...

  • Blue sky thinking: “For once this city looks like the city of my childhood – quiet, pure air and amazingly clear skies. I know it’s a high price to pay for enjoying clean air, the virus is deadly”.
    https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/31/asia/coronavirus-lockdown-impact-pollution-india-intl-hnk/index.html
    India has the world's highest number of tuberculosis cases.


  • Cow vigilantism raised milk output: Normally, adult females are sold away for slaughter, after their fourth or fifth lactation at salvage value. But due to cow vigilantism after 2014, these animals have been reared for more number of lactations resulting in growth of milk production.


  • Secular govts buying PPE kits from Hindu non-profit: These disciples of Satya Sai Baba are doing it at absolutely no profits as they view it as a public service in troubled times, charging Rs 475, while other traders charge Rs 1,500 and more.


  • Back to glory? Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India during week ended April 3


  • All Is Self: When mind is quiet, all is Self.


  • Stay Safe: Mahina Khanum



  • Terror haven, psecular haven: Before his arrest, Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Majed was hiding in Kolkata for 22 years.  


  • Shift Production Out of China: Japan has earmarked $2.2 billion of its economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as c-virus disrupts supply. 


  • WHO: U.S. Spent $452 Million on WHO in 2019. China? $42 Million


  • Dramatic drop in India pollution: In New Delhi, the average concentration of PM 2.5 plunged by 71% a week after the lockdown began.


  • Students for a Free Tibet: SFT is a chapter-based network of young people and activists around the world. Through education, grassroots organizing, and nonviolent direct action, we campaign for Tibetans’ fundamental right to freedom.


Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)