Quick notes: Reparations | Maping investments...

- Reparations: China's c-virus liability - what would a reasonable settlement look like?
- America's options: When a T-bill or bond is redeemed at maturity, the Treasury gives the money to the holder. That means that the Treasury has complete control over $1.08 trillion in Chinese money.
- Land-grab Down Under: Australia should 'take back the land' from China as damages
- Comment on a British forum on reparations: Careful now, if we start down that route, Britain might end having to pay for all the famines, wars and other forms of death and destruction that we've wrought on other peoples over the centuries. I suspect that we would end up a net debtor.
- Mapping Chinese investments in India:
Chinese companies have escaped the kind of scrutiny in India that their
investments have attracted in the West, despite several high-profile
investments and acquisitions. Besides the current emphasis on
investments, another likely reason is the assumption that investments
from the Chinese private sector are entirely different from state-led
investments. But the separation between the Chinese state and private
business is blurry.
Within China, the Chinese private sector, and
particularly tech firms, work closely with the govt and the
Communist Party in pursuing many of its goals at home. This is
especially true of the technology sector, which is widely seen as
playing a key role in the party’s enforcement of digital
authoritarianism at home, from surveillance to censorship.
As of
September 2019, the U.S., Australia, and Japan were among countries that
have blocked Huawei from their 5G plans, while India has not taken a
final call, although allowing the Chinese company to participate in
initial 5G trials. Huawei has already supplied equipment to build
India’s 3G and 4G networks, but the security implications of 5G have
given the Indian government some pause for thought.
- C-virus: China’s first confirmed Covid-19 case traced back to November 17, 2019
- Han abuses: Uyghur health workers forced to treat virus patients
- National security naivete: Pakistan's best friend will build ships for Indian navy
