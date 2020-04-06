Monday, April 06, 2020

Quick notes: Damages | Kerala myth...

  • Make them pay: China could be sued under 10 possible legal avenues, including the International Health Regulations. Had China provided accurate information at an early juncture, "the infection would not have left China." . . . Lack of free speech in China is now a global health issue.


  • Jackpot: China says it has sold nearly four billion masks abroad.


  • Kerala myth: For those who knew better, it was always apparent that Kerala govt’s propaganda on healthcare was a sham. People actually leave Kerala and seek healthcare in other, better-managed states. .


  • India should learn: Hungary taxes MNCs, banks to fund health worker bonuses


  • UV disinfection: Nahru Khan, a 62-year-man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitization machine and donated it to the District Hospital. 


  • C-virus: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus


  • Nepal's Mighty Gurkhas: What it takes to become a Gurkha.



