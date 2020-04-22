Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Quick notes: Reliance Jio | Clear waters...

  • Zucka virus: Facebook to take 10% stake in Reliance Jio.. WeChat-style “super-app” to target online retail.. “Bringing JioMart, WhatsApp together for a seamless mobile shopping experience.” . . Can we trust FB?


  • Tech platforms: Australia will compel Facebook and Google to pay media outlets for news content. . . India should learn.


  • So, the Kirana store format is preferred now? Experts say it may be time for grocery stores to ban customers from coming inside. . Prevents contamination by careless customers.
  • Clear waters: Ganga waters at Rishikesh and Haridwar now fit for drinking. Absence of industrial effluent, sewage from hotels and lodges.


  • Sunlight destroys virus quickly: Risk of transmission from surfaces outdoors is lower during daylight and under higher temperature and humidity conditions.


  • China rattles sabres: Exploiting pandemic to pursue expansion in South China Sea.


  • China won't write off Belt and Road debts: African countries have called for $100 billion in bailouts and debt relief caused by the Wuhan pandemic.


  • First find peace within:



