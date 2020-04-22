Quick notes: Reliance Jio | Clear waters...
- Zucka virus: Facebook to take 10% stake in Reliance Jio.. WeChat-style “super-app” to target online retail.. “Bringing JioMart, WhatsApp together for a seamless mobile shopping experience.” . . Can we trust FB?
- Tech platforms: Australia will compel Facebook and Google to pay media outlets for news content. . . India should learn.
- So, the Kirana store format is preferred now? Experts say it may be time for grocery stores to ban customers from coming inside. . Prevents contamination by careless customers.
- Clear waters: Ganga waters at Rishikesh and Haridwar now fit for drinking. Absence of industrial effluent, sewage from hotels and lodges.
- Sunlight destroys virus quickly: Risk of transmission from surfaces outdoors is lower during daylight and under higher temperature and humidity conditions.
- China rattles sabres: Exploiting pandemic to pursue expansion in South China Sea.
- China won't write off Belt and Road debts: African countries have called for $100 billion in bailouts and debt relief caused by the Wuhan pandemic.
- First find peace within:
