Thursday, April 02, 2020

boy astrologer and his predictions re #wuhancoronavirus

so far, he's said mar 31, apr 1 would be grim. 

i think he earlier predicted lots of bad stuff would happen.

kerala astrologer shri kanippayyoor in his vishu 2019 forecast said there would be global sickness.

i don't dismiss astrology, neither am i a big believer. in fact, my attention wandered when i had the boy astrologer on youtube, so i didn't listen very carefully. 

putting it out there for your benefit. caveat emptor.


