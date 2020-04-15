Quick notes: Social capital | SEBI wakes up...

China-led stock transactions will be watched: SEBI will be closely monitoring share transactions by Chinese companies and banks, especially in times when stock valuations are beaten down. The Finance Ministry was ruffled as regulators had not raised flags when People’s Bank of China was buying shares over the past few weeks. PBC now holds 1.74 crore HDFC shares.
Importing rubbish: Over 1,21,000 mt of plastic waste being slyly imported into India in the form of flakes and lumps. Meanwhile, tons of plastic waste generated every day remain untreated and dumped into landfills and oceans.
"It is all your desires that you see, when you think. But when your mind is quiet, without desire, you are complete and as wonderful as you have always been."
H. W. L. Poonja pic.twitter.com/kT7SdYKGzI
