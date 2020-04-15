Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Quick notes: Social capital | SEBI wakes up...

  • Capitalism on the way up, socialism on way down: Modern-day capitalism is all about reducing the risk for speculators.



  • China-led stock transactions will be watched: SEBI will be closely monitoring share transactions by Chinese companies and banks, especially in times when stock valuations are beaten down. The Finance Ministry was ruffled as regulators had not raised flags when People’s Bank of China was buying shares over the past few weeks. PBC now holds 1.74 crore HDFC shares.


  • "China Will Find Out": Trump hints at consequences for c-virus misinformation


  • Planet healing: People in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in 'decades,' as the lockdown eases air pollution


  • Importing rubbish: Over 1,21,000 mt of plastic waste being slyly imported into India in the form of flakes and lumps. Meanwhile, tons of plastic waste generated every day remain untreated and dumped into landfills and oceans.


  • When your mind is quiet:


  • ExIt-aly? Italians burn EU flag. "We save ourselves".


