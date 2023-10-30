- Mohammedan Brothers: Forcible deportation of Afghan nationals in Pakistan
- How bad is Pakistan's image internationally? Couple of years back, I was at a place called Rouen, a pretty small town, about 3 hrs away from Paris. What was interesting was that there were a lot of Indian Restaurants in this small town, with names such as Rajasthan, Gandhi, Maharaja, Delhi, Namaste, etc. Each of these restaurants had a lot of symbols of India, Indian tradition & culture and things related to India.
What was surprising was that all of these restaurants were owned by people from Pakistan. Every staff working there were also from Pakistan. And all of these restaurant owners received me & my team very warmly. On asking why do they have Indian names, it was a common answer - Restaurants with names or references to Pakistan don’t really work. Hence, they bank on Indian names.
- Dagestan: Muslim mob storms Russian airport in search of Jews
- Instagram and girls: Instagram sued over harm to young people's mental health . . Meta pauses ads for users under 18 in Europe as it rolls out subscriptions. . . Facebook knows Instagram is toxic for teen girls, company documents show... "Days Of Free Pass Over"
- Sam Harris: Stop Christian Conversion in India
- Lead and Cadmium: Heavy metal contamination in vegetables across Bengaluru
- Success story: How drones could be the future of Indian farming
- Chip Guru's Take: US can’t halt SMIC, Huawei’s tech advances to 5nm
Beg, borrow or steal: Former ASML employee took stolen company secrets to Huawei
Atmanirbhar China: China speeds up replacement of western PCs and other tech
Back in the semiconductor race? Japanese Company Develops 32-Core 2nm Server Chiplet
Monday, October 30, 2023
Quick notes: Mohammedan brothers | Paki reputation...
