Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
the end of an era: pax occidentalis is over
The attack by Hamas on Israel may well be remembered in future as marking the very moment the decline of the West became an indubitable fact.
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-118-does-the-war-in-israel-mark?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 11, 2023
