Why We Need Pokhran-3

It was during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the US was distracted by its confrontation with Moscow, that China chose that moment to attack India, resulting in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.
What is the danger that China, along with its client Pakistan, could once again take advantage of the situation to attack India while the West is distracted?
Currently, the US is now again distracted on multiple fronts - a confrontation with Moscow over Ukraine, and now the latest war threat brewing in the Middle East. These confrontations are unlikely to go away soon, resulting in an extended period of instability, and thus an extended window of vulnerability, including for us.
We need to go in for Pokhran-3, in order to shore up our own defenses, by testing thermonuclear weapons, including tactical ones. We should also gather enough data to be able to continue future weapons development under-the-table with sub-kiloton hydronuclear testing & numerical simulation. We need a strong deterrent in order to safeguard our agenda for peaceful economic development, so that we can continue that development as our prime focus.
As the latest ugly experience in Israel has shown: BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY. 😣
No comments:
Post a Comment