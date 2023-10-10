Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Quick notes: Sanskrit connection | Coaching hub...


  • Similarities Between Sanskrit and Lithuanian: Video explores some of the commonalities between Sanskrit and Lithuanian.
    • Here's a post from 2011 on this topic.


  • Crushing blow to Breaking India forces: Governor vetoes California's caste discrimination bill


  • Kota: From Coaching Hub To Suicide Cluster. "After 12 hours of study a student gets depressed and feels humiliated when s/he fails in the periodic tests. The coaching institutes should evolve a better teaching system to make studies stress free".


  • Canada panics as Indian students look elsewhere for education. International students from India contribute $19bn+ to the Canadian economy.


  • Canada apologizes for awarding one of its highest honors to Nazi soldier


  • Different kind of Vikas: Some 47 percent of the 'garden city' of Singapore is now covered in vegetation. The city-state champions natural ventilation, tree-lined streets and more energy-efficient buildings. This policy is supported at the highest levels of government, making Singapore the greenest metropolis in the world and a laboratory for the city of the future.
    • Meanwhile Bangalore succumbed to car-dependence and lost its charm.


