Quick notes: Sanskrit connection | Coaching hub...

- Similarities Between Sanskrit and Lithuanian: Video explores some of the commonalities between Sanskrit and Lithuanian. Here's a post from 2011 on this topic.
- Crushing blow to Breaking India forces: Governor vetoes California's caste discrimination bill
- Kota: From Coaching Hub To Suicide Cluster. "After 12 hours of study a student gets depressed and feels humiliated when s/he fails in the periodic tests. The coaching institutes should evolve a better teaching system to make studies stress free".
- Canada panics as Indian students look elsewhere for education. International students from India contribute $19bn+ to the Canadian economy.
- Canada apologizes for awarding one of its highest honors to Nazi soldier
- Different kind of Vikas: Some 47 percent of the 'garden city' of Singapore is now covered in vegetation. The city-state champions natural ventilation, tree-lined streets and more energy-efficient buildings. This policy is supported at the highest levels of government, making Singapore the greenest metropolis in the world and a laboratory for the city of the future. Meanwhile Bangalore succumbed to car-dependence and lost its charm.
We dedicate this victory and the #vetoSB403 to our hero Milind Makwana our Dalit American sweet brother who died in the cause fighting the imposition of #SB403 on the Indian Americans pic.twitter.com/PCw5TDjwBd— castefiles (@castefiles) October 7, 2023
