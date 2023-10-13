Friday, October 13, 2023

Quick notes: Airlift | Harvard backlash...

  • Tax payer funded PR stunt: Charter flights to facilitate return of Indian citizens stranded in Israel. Those who are returning will not be paying any fare and the tax-payer is bearing the cost of their return. Why? "Students were a little bit panicked". . . . . . . . 'Indians don't want to leave Israel'



  • Schools urge parents to delete Instagram, TikTok: Concern over Islamists' barbaric videos on social media. The warnings are circulating not just in Israel but also in the US, UK - with some singling out TikTok, Instagram.


  • Harvard faces backlash over support for Hamas: Harvard silent after its students issue pro-Hamas declaration. A dozen CEOs back Bill Ackman’s call to not hire Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas attack


  • Defund The BBC: Too woke to label Hamas as ‘terrorists’.


  • After Yezidis, Islamists target the Kalash: Pakistan's pagan Kalash tribe targeted by Taliban. The Kalash are Pakistan's last polytheistic community, who have avoided mass Islamisation.


  • One cure for diabetes, obesity, kidney disease? Ozempic shows promise treating kidney failure in blow to dialysis firms


  • Babus don't walk: They care only about ritzy airports.


  • Chinese EV Suppliers Plan Side Doors Into U.S. Market: Chinese battery companies critical to electric vehicles are pursuing deals with US free-trade partners South Korea and Morocco, seeking to tap growing demand in America and bypass rules aimed at shutting them out of the market.


  • Help from China? Russia aims to mass produce 28nm chips by 2027, 14nm by 2030... if China is helping, what are they getting in return? Wide-body aircraft?


  • Papaji: Simply keep quiet. The truth will reveal itself.



