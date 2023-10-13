Quick notes: Airlift | Harvard backlash...

- Tax payer funded PR stunt: Charter flights to facilitate return of Indian citizens stranded in Israel. Those who are returning will not be paying any fare and the tax-payer is bearing the cost of their return. Why? "Students were a little bit panicked". . . . . . . . 'Indians don't want to leave Israel'
- Schools urge parents to delete Instagram, TikTok: Concern over Islamists' barbaric videos on social media. The warnings are circulating not just in Israel but also in the US, UK - with some singling out TikTok, Instagram.
- Harvard faces backlash over support for Hamas: Harvard silent after its students issue pro-Hamas declaration. A dozen CEOs back Bill Ackman’s call to not hire Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas attack
- Defund The BBC: Too woke to label Hamas as ‘terrorists’.
- After Yezidis, Islamists target the Kalash: Pakistan's pagan Kalash tribe targeted by Taliban. The Kalash are Pakistan's last polytheistic community, who have avoided mass Islamisation.
- One cure for diabetes, obesity, kidney disease? Ozempic shows promise treating kidney failure in blow to dialysis firms
- Babus don't walk: They care only about ritzy airports.
- Chinese EV Suppliers Plan Side Doors Into U.S. Market: Chinese battery companies critical to electric vehicles are pursuing deals with US free-trade partners South Korea and Morocco, seeking to tap growing demand in America and bypass rules aimed at shutting them out of the market.
- Help from China? Russia aims to mass produce 28nm chips by 2027, 14nm by 2030... if China is helping, what are they getting in return? Wide-body aircraft?
- Papaji: Simply keep quiet. The truth will reveal itself.
I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their… https://t.co/7kzGOAGwp9— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 10, 2023
