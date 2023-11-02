Thursday, November 02, 2023
Tom Friedman praises MMS for not retaliating to 26/11
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/remarkable-restraint-us-author-praises-manmohan-singh-amid-israel-hamas-war-2456145-2023-10-31 LOL. Thomas Friedman praises P.M Manmohan Singh for *"NOT retaliating militarily to 26/11”*. That’s exactly how they would like Hindus to be - emasculated and anatomically deficient like Shikhandi Maulana Mumble Singh! That is in line with a broader principle of demonizing Sanatana Dharma while promoting supposedly pacifist Buddhism. There is a deliberate effort by charlatans like DeeQuack Chopra, et al to ascribe to Buddhism - everything that is universally acknowledged as good and invented by Hinduism - things like Yoga, Pranayama, etc. while denigrating Hinduism as mere superstition, if not an evil, oppressive cult. HHM (Hindu Holy Men) are also culpable in the project of Hindu emasculation by teaching exclusively about Raas Leela, Makhan Chori, Baal Kreeda, etc. and NOT depicting armed, ferocious “Roudra Roop” of our deities complete with their Shastras and the true reason why they are worshipped - the Vadh of demoniac Rakshasas like Ravana, et al. An insidious message is being propagated that only “Pet Pooja” aka “Langar” is good for Hindus, i.e. NOT “Shastra Pooja” whereas “Kirpan” is OK for Sikhs because it is an “integral article of their faith”. During the recent NavaRatri festival, many Pandals in W. Bengal depicted Maa Durga - the fierce manifestation of the Mother Goddess Shakti WITH many arms and WITHOUT any of her Shastras! This is the “good Hindu” that they want - disarmed both physically and intellectually, pacifist, vulnerable and accomplices to their own civilizational extinction. Hindus are not “allowed” to protect their families, their religion, culture, their nation and anything else they hold sacred. Hindus can be humiliated, raped and massacred by anyone wantonly at their pleasure - but “good Hindus” are NOT “allowed” to retaliate. They MUST always turn the other cheek. Basically, for the establishment - a “good Hindu” is a dead Hindu OR a practically dead/lifeless Hijda like Ghandy! With this carrot and stick approach of: eulogizing emasculated HINO pacifists, massaging the egos of egotistical megalomaniacs - Ghandy like Hijdas (conforming to their official prescribed version of a “Hindu”) singing “Ishwar Allah Teri Naam” and spinning away the “Charkha” on their way to extinction like Dodos - while simultaneously demonizing traditional, assertive Sanatani Hindutva - Hindus are kept caged like lapdogs craving for approval from the Tom Friedmans, Fareed Zakarias of this world. Ghandy was a British, Church stooge - a vegetarian Christist planted in India at the right time to emasculate Hindus and subjugate the nascent struggle for Freedom from Christist colonial rule. If the Hindu nation - the last civilizational entity of its kind in the world is to survive - then Ghandy needs to be repudiated and his perverted, sadomasochistic ideology needs to be incinerated! Start by rejecting Tom Friedman’s laughable comparison/ praise of Shikhandi Manmohan with the extreme malice, derision and utter contempt that it deserves. Tom Friedman’s postulation could be the subject of a joke - but, should NOT be internalized by Hindus, especially not to deify Shikhandi Mumble Singh as the new “Mahatma” Ghandy!
