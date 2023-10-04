Quick notes: Google web | Detox for kids...

- It's 'really the Google web': "Everybody talks about the open web, but there is really the Google web," Satya Nadella testifies about how hard it is to break into search.. Google pays Apple an estimated $19 billion a year for default placement on its devices.
- Real life is stubbornly appealing: Metaverse: what happened to Mark Zuckerberg's next big thing? VR is still fringe. It definitely isn't how most people choose to spend their time.
- Digital detox for children: China cracks down on screen time for kids. Internet access will be blocked from 10pm to 6am. The amount of time they can spend online each day will also be limited, according to their age.
- Vishwaguru running after F-1 visas: When will India have world-class universities?
- Skills gap: India's population has surpassed China's, but its labor force is still lagging by a large margin. Labor force participation is only at 51%, trailing China by 25 percentage points.
- Can India-Europe corridor rival China's BRI?: "It may make excellent political sense, but it goes against all the tenets of transport economics". China has a 10 year head-start with BRI with total investments under the initiative crossing an eye popping $1 trillion this July. Over 150 countries have joined as partners.
- Uncontrolled Vikas threatens Himalayas:Shimla was established during the British era to sustain 16,000 people. However today, the numbers have exploded and are estimated to be around 3,25,069.
- 'Fear And Anxiety': Pakistan's minority Sikhs flee restive province in face of rising violence
- Yaman Kalyan: Darshan devo Shankar Mahadev || Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan
2,26,450 Indian students went to Canada in 2022.— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) September 28, 2023
About 1,36,000 of them were from Punjab.
Each student spends about CAN $17,000 during the first year. Plus they deposit CAN $10,200 in Guarantee Certificate.
Do the math on Punjab's contribution to the Canadian economy.
