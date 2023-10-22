- NaMo's faux pas: Modi's claim that KCR wanted to join NDA, seems to have amplified anti-incumbency in Telangana to the benefit of Kaangress
- Video analysis shows Gaza hospital hit by failed rocket meant for Israel. . Greta Thunberg's friends! . . .NYT cannot make up its mind
- Nonalcoholic Beer Sales Are Soaring: Sobriety is in! New, better-tasting zero-alcohol beers are experiencing explosive growth as alcohol consumption by young adults declines
- 5G was an overhyped technology bust: We can’t trust companies to be honest about how today’s buzzy technologies, including AI, driverless cars and the metaverse, will or won’t change our lives. The real world impact of technology aren’t always relevant to you.
- Japan's return to big league? Canon Prepares Nanoimprint Lithography Tool To Challenge EUV Scanners. Canon says that further refinements of its technology, its tool can achieve finer resolutions that can enable 3 nm and even 2 nm-class production nodes.
- Defying US Restrictions: China's Phytium launches 64-Core server CPUs
- Cancel Harvard: Israeli billionaire quits Harvard board after school’s response to Hamas attacks
- Dr. Larry Goodson: Kautilya - Noon Time Lecture
- The 2,500-year-old sport: Wrestling, in its rawest form, continues to flourish in the rural heartland of India.
- Roundup herbicide ingredient connected to epidemic levels of chronic kidney disease
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Quick notes: NaMo's blunder | Sobriety is in...
