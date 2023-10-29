Man Named Dominic Martin Claims Responsibility for Kerala Blasts

Next Chapter of Kerala Story: The Strange Tale of the Kerala bomber
This guy "confesses" to bomb blasts in a very peculiar manner. He just conveniently comes forth to blandly say he was behind blasts. He specifically says: "I don't know exactly what happened. But I know the blasts happened for sure."
Uhhh - that sounds like something a volunteer fall-guy would say. (ie. I don't know how many bombs were planted, I don't know where they were planted, I don't know what they were made from - I just know I saw news on TV that said some people were killed in an explosion, and I'm here to take blame for it)
This guy isn't even trying hard to embellish his lie. He's "just phoning it in" with minimum effort.
Allow me to give my own theory of what's likely happening here:
Hamas leader held virtual teleconference with Kerala Muslim gathering on Israel-Gaza conflict, with full blessings of Kerala govt, and Muslims were stoked up by it.
Islamists then bombed Christian Jehovah Witness gathering, which had gathered specifically to pray for victims of Hamas 10/7 attack on Israel.
Kerala govt, fearing implosion and collapse of their precious Vote Bank alliance that keeps them in power, quickly undertook an emergency action by despatching one of their loyalists to become a sacrificial pawn by falsely claiming responsibility for the blasts, under false pretenses.
Kerala govt cannot afford Christian-Muslim infighting due to West-vs-Palestine conflict, because that could wreck the electoral calculus they depend upon as their bread-and-butter.
Notice the exact way in which Dominic then heaps scorn on Jehovah's Witness sect -- as if to say, "Dear Christian Vote Bank, don't get too upset about bombing of these Jehovah Witnesses, because they're just kaffirs anyway, and not real true Christians. They don't even participate in our Vote Bank scheme by voting! Don't shed any tears for these traitors! Just ignore them and move on. Keep our Vote Bank Alliance with Muslims alive."
What kind of "angry ex-cultist" specifically mentions the group's voting patterns of all things? No, that sounds more like something a political operative would be keeping aware of. And political operative is exactly what Fall-Guy Dominic Martin looks to be. Dominic Martin needs to be given an MRI Brain Mapping examination by NIA to confirm whether he's lying. Because it looks to me like he is.
