U.S. Recalls Cable Saying India and UAE “in Russia’s Camp”

US State Dept on gut instinct just fired off at India, but then suddenly thought better against doing so. Who in their midst are responsible for these divergent opinions?
Since the US has realized it's better not to chastise India directly, we can probably expect them to swith to "Track 2 Diplomacy" -- in other words, we'll soon start to see various Indians speaking up to chastise Indian govt for not siding with Ukraine against Russia.
https://www.axios.com/us-accuses-india-uae-russias-camp-8dc60479-e897-454f-8ac4-45aef5c39458.html
The State Department has recalled a cable to U.S. diplomats that instructed them to inform counterparts from India and the United Arab Emirates their position of neutrality on Ukraine put them "in Russia's camp," Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The recall of the strongly worded cable indicates either a process error with a fabled and vital work product — or a policy dispute inside the U.S. government involving two key allies.
- Diplomatic cables are typically circulated through relevant parties at the State Department and vetted by numerous officials before being cleared for distribution to embassies.
- They are the primary ways of communicating internal policy decisions and instructions from "Main State" to diplomats posted abroad.
The intrigue: The cable was blasted to U.S. embassies in the nearly 50 countries represented at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday but recalled Tuesday afternoon.
- Axios, which viewed portions of the cable, initially contacted the State Department for comment on Tuesday morning.
- "The language in question was never intended for clearance and the cable was released in error, which is why it was recalled," a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.
- "The inquiry was not the reason for the recall," the spokesperson said.
Details: The cable, rated sensitive but unclassified, suggested some frank language for U.S. diplomats to use to try to persuade India and the UAE to change their positions.
- "Continuing to call for dialogue, as you have been doing in the Security Council, is not a stance of neutrality; it places you in Russia's camp, the aggressor in this conflict," said draft talking points in the cable, a template for conversations with Indian and Emirati diplomats.
- "We strongly encourage you to take the opportunity to support Ukraine in the HRC [Human Rights Council], an opportunity you failed to seize in the UNSC [United Nations Security Council]."
