Quick notes: Inflaming conflict | Next gen weapons...

What happened to Russia's Air Force? Military experts have seen evidence of a lack of Russian air force coordination with ground troop formations, with multiple Russian columns of troops sent forward beyond the reach of their own air defense cover. That leaves Russian soldiers vulnerable to attack from Ukrainian forces, including those newly equipped with Turkish drones and U.S. and British anti-tank missiles.
Biden supplied city-destroying weapons: Biden supplied powerful city-destroying heavy weapons to the ill-disciplined and Nazi-infected Ukrainian army. The temptation to start using them was irresistible and Kiev’s armed forces foolishly attempted to advance into and occupy Donbass.
Inspired by Pakistan: NATO countries pour weapons into Ukraine, inflaming conflict. “On NATO territory, we should be the Pakistan,” he said, supplying the Ukrainians as Pakistan supplied the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The weapons that are making a difference: Ukrainian troops have destroyed dozens of columns of Russian vehicles with anti-armor Javelin missiles and simpler Next Generation Light anti-tank weapons (NLAW). The Javelin and NLAW anti-tank weapons have become critical in a war that has seen fighting in both urban and rural areas. . . . Bayraktar TB2: Cheap drone giving Ukraine an edge.
India's national interest takes backseat to divisive politics and near-constant elections:
NATO’s dangerous expansion: In hints, in pleas, in public speeches and private approaches, Russia has begged us for years to show it the most basic respect. Our response has been to react with mistrust and abuse, and with blatant attempts to worsen the situation in Ukraine and Georgia, two incredibly dangerous flashpoints where real war might all too easily begin.
As George Kennan put it, Nato expansion was an insult to Russian democrats. 'We are turning our backs on the very people who mounted the greatest bloodless revolution in history to remove that Soviet regime.' He asked why East-West relations should 'become centred on the question of who would be allied with whom – and by implication against whom – in some fanciful, totally unforeseeable and most improbable future military conflict'.
- China was right: China's distrust of western Big Tech is justified.
- Wildlife has first right of way:
India MUST draft a clear policy to retain its top engineering & research talent— TheSignOfFive (@TheSignOfFive) February 28, 2022
Give them the funding, top notch infra, gated living, grants, everything they need to succeed here
This decade has become way too crucial for (nation &) capacity building to absorb future shocks
Big tech is proud to actively bias its digital platform. Sometimes I think China is justified in kicking all of them out, and other countries should also follow suit. pic.twitter.com/G01EMbCsWr— Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) March 1, 2022
China prepared for this. They kept most US-based software tech out. They have their own social media, own search engines, own payment systems. Cannot even login to Facebook from China. https://t.co/kry5m9FWU6— Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) March 2, 2022
On roads around forest, wildlife has first right of way. Please drive carefully !! pic.twitter.com/LXUm8eJNrm— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 27, 2022
