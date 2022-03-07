- Is Ukraine the most racist among nations?
- November 2015: Ukraine to play home game behind closed doors as part of a UEFA punishment for racist behaviour by fans at European Championship qualifier against Spain.
- November 2019: Brazilian player sent off in Ukraine for reaction to racism. Ukraine has a history of far-right involvement in its fan base.
- March 2022: Indian and African students fleeing Ukraine say they face segregation, racism at border.
- 'Open the door or we die': Africans report racism and hostility trying to flee Ukraine... He and his friends were quickly kicked off the train, with officials telling them “Ukrainians only.” “I said: ‘You say Ukrainians only, but I don’t see you checking passports. I see you picking white people only.’ The train was not filled before they left, but they never picked us.”
90% Indians who study MBBS abroad fail to clear qualifiers: Only 10% of them clear the FMGE qualifiers exams in India to pass the license to practice Medicine in india.
- Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine: Modi's statement without promise of appropriate reforms is of no value for stemming student migration to other countries.
This is where India and China differ: The Thousand Talents Plan is part of China’s long quest to become the global scientific leader.
- PLA partners: Bill Gates developed nuclear reactors that help China overtake the U.S. Military.
- Microsoft created research lab to work on AI for Chinese Military
- The purge: Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law
- Indian company transforming palm leaves into tableware: Valued at $65 million, with funding from investors including industrialist Ratan Tata, Bollant Industries operates seven manufacturing plants, producing hundreds of tons of products each month, ranging from tableware to packaging.
- Bio-Salt: Making of Bio-Salt using Okra Slime
Quick notes: Racist pit | Phoren degree...
