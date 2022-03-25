Friday, March 25, 2022

Quick notes: Lessons for India | Battery swap...

  • Lessons for India:

    - Reduce dependency on institutions controlled by the West: We have grown accustomed to thinking of interbank communications (SWIFT) as a global utility; they’ve now been turned into a tool of Western foreign policy.

    - Reduce dependency on platforms controlled by MNCs : Russia bans Facebook... "calls for murder of Russian nationals and serving as a platform for organizing riots".

    - Prepare for every eventuality: How Ukraine is keeping its internet up and running, and what India can learn from it


  • The West won't condemn neo-Nazis: Mariupol is home to a Ukrainian militia unit called the Azov Brigade that contains far-right extremists, historically including neo-Nazis.


  • Battery swapping: 50 Rupees, 2-Minute Battery Change. The pivot to battery swapping was a centerpiece of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech.


  • Battery Packs: Excellent tech talk by Peter Rawlinson, CEO, Lucid Motors



  • Intel's view: Chinese chipmakers could become strong rivals by 2025


  • Govt subsidies for semiconductor fabs: Intel subsidies for Ohio, Magedeburg fabs measure in billions of dollars


  • The return of dumbphones: "It makes sense that some of us are now looking for simpler technologies and think that dumbphones might offer a return to simpler times. It might leave more time to fully concentrate on a single task and engage with it more purposefully. It might even calm people down. Studies have shown that too much choice can create unhappiness and agitation."


  • Bowing to Han power: Pakistan invited China to Organization of Islamic Cooperation despite not being an Islamic country and currently actively engaging in genocide against Muslim minority groups.


  • Jamaicans call for reparations as British royal couple arrives: “No reason to celebrate the Queen’s coronation because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind”. 


