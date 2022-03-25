- Lessons for India:
- Reduce dependency on institutions controlled by the West: We have grown accustomed to thinking of interbank communications (SWIFT) as a global utility; they’ve now been turned into a tool of Western foreign policy.
- Reduce dependency on platforms controlled by MNCs : Russia bans Facebook... "calls for murder of Russian nationals and serving as a platform for organizing riots".
- Prepare for every eventuality: How Ukraine is keeping its internet up and running, and what India can learn from it
- The West won't condemn neo-Nazis: Mariupol is home to a Ukrainian militia unit called the Azov Brigade that contains far-right extremists, historically including neo-Nazis.
- Battery swapping: 50 Rupees, 2-Minute Battery Change. The pivot to battery swapping was a centerpiece of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech.
- Battery Packs: Excellent tech talk by Peter Rawlinson, CEO, Lucid Motors
- Intel's view: Chinese chipmakers could become strong rivals by 2025
- Govt subsidies for semiconductor fabs: Intel subsidies for Ohio, Magedeburg fabs measure in billions of dollars
- The return of dumbphones: "It makes sense that some of us are now looking for simpler technologies and think that dumbphones might offer a return to simpler times. It might leave more time to fully concentrate on a single task and engage with it more purposefully. It might even calm people down. Studies have shown that too much choice can create unhappiness and agitation."
- Bowing to Han power: Pakistan invited China to Organization of Islamic Cooperation despite not being an Islamic country and currently actively engaging in genocide against Muslim minority groups.
- Jamaicans call for reparations as British royal couple arrives: “No reason to celebrate the Queen’s coronation because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind”.
Friday, March 25, 2022
Quick notes: Lessons for India | Battery swap...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment